UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 96.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 559,511 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,004,151,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 392.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,145,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,484,000 after acquiring an additional 24,027,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,982,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249,527 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth about $173,678,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 6,797.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,635,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568,457 shares in the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Stock Performance

NYSE UBS opened at $30.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.77. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. Research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.