UBS Group Trims DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Target Price to $95.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $163.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DexCom from $132.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DexCom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.06.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $64.00 on Friday. DexCom has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $75,317.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,115.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $75,317.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,115.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,112 shares of company stock worth $480,861 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in DexCom by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after buying an additional 5,256,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,178,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in DexCom by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,471 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in DexCom by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,898,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,773,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

