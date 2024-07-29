UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires 1,100 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 91.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth $60,012,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,405,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,904 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,834,000. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,751,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,394,000 after purchasing an additional 495,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,701,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $22.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.28.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion.

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at $165,646,157.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at $179,176,527.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at $165,646,157.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,072 shares of company stock worth $17,749,275 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

