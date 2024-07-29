UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in BRP were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOOO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,308,000 after buying an additional 18,859 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BRP by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of BRP by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BRP from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.75.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $72.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.55.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. BRP had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 101.72%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. BRP’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

BRP Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

