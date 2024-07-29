UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 300 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Embree Financial Group bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $149.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.51. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.76 and its 200 day moving average is $147.27.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $1,592,699.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,207.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $1,592,699.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,207.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,619 over the last three months. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

