UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Bank of America raised shares of Robinhood Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $222,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 854,995 shares in the company, valued at $15,244,560.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $222,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 854,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,244,560.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 153,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $2,547,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,443,642 shares of company stock worth $29,431,117 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $21.20 on Monday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

