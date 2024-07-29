UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $42,000 Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SIRI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 315.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,130,000 after buying an additional 30,559,834 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 516.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,601,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 1,341,352 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 25.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,747,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after buying an additional 768,570 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $32,797.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,386.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.07.

Sirius XM Trading Down 5.1 %

Sirius XM stock opened at $3.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

