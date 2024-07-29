UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Westlake were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Westlake by 2.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Westlake by 13.1% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Westlake by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Westlake by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Westlake during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Westlake Price Performance
WLK stock opened at $143.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 71.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $112.77 and a 1 year high of $162.64.
Westlake Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.50%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on WLK. Bank of America upgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Westlake from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.75.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Westlake
Insider Activity at Westlake
In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,356 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Westlake Profile
Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Westlake
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.