UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Westlake were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Westlake by 2.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Westlake by 13.1% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Westlake by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Westlake by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Westlake during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WLK stock opened at $143.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 71.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $112.77 and a 1 year high of $162.64.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.13%. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WLK. Bank of America upgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Westlake from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.75.

In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,356 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

