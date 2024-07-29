UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases 1,000 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 111.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,802,000 after acquiring an additional 250,617 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 26,997 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 17,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $28.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.29. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $32.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -61.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

