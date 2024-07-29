UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 212,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.95.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 2.3 %

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $39.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $40.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.94 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 16.14%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.