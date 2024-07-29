United Community Banks, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Community Banks in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Community Banks’ current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ FY2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UCBI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on United Community Banks from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of UCBI opened at $31.51 on Monday. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average of $26.31.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Community Banks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 111,360.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in United Community Banks by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

