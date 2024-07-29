United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

X has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $560,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $549,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $40.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.93. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average is $41.14.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

