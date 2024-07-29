Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Position Lessened by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,947 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Universal Display by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Universal Display by 11.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.57.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $228.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.73. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $133.67 and a twelve month high of $237.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 36.00%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

