Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 193.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,693 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $11,486,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,996,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,115,000 after buying an additional 770,088 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Upwork by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 526,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 288,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circumference Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,089,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. BTIG Research upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

In other news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $37,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Upwork news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $37,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,475 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

UPWK opened at $11.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.57. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $16.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.70%. Analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

