Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the June 30th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utah Medical Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Utah Medical Products by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 31,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Utah Medical Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Stock Performance

Shares of UTMD stock opened at $69.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.06. Utah Medical Products has a 52-week low of $65.62 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.17 and its 200 day moving average is $70.65.

Utah Medical Products Announces Dividend

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 33.56%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

