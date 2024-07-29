Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $10.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.96. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $16.08.

Several analysts recently commented on VALE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

