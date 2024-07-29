Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 821.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 392,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 349,954 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $910,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 547,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Valley National Bancorp

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $185,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,451 shares of company stock valued at $378,452. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on VLY. Barclays reduced their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.61.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of VLY stock opened at $8.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.08. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $884.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.67 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 10.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.76%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

