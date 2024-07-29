Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Stock Position Decreased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 80.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,959 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $43,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $6,618,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 17.1% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.61.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

VLY stock opened at $8.23 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $11.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $884.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.76%.

Insider Activity at Valley National Bancorp

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,285.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,521.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $65,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,285.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,451 shares of company stock valued at $378,452. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

