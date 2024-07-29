Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $4.00 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valmont Industries in a research report issued on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valmont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $16.51 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $17.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.50.

Shares of VMI opened at $302.59 on Monday. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $188.63 and a 52 week high of $307.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $977.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 39.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,040,000 after buying an additional 73,084 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Valmont Industries by 1,606.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 58.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.6% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 54,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,853,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 184,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,740,000 after buying an additional 23,275 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

