Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $3.80 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Valmont Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.95. The consensus estimate for Valmont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $16.51 per share.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

VMI has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.50.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $302.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $188.63 and a 12 month high of $307.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $977.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,060.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 633.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.