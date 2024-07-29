Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 538,325 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,909,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 538,325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of RingCentral worth $378,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $30,471,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in RingCentral by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,991,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,626,000 after acquiring an additional 273,109 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in RingCentral by 289.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 114,304 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its position in RingCentral by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 228,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 93,361 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $1,590,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 11,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $410,730.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,811.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $295,458.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,919 shares in the company, valued at $13,553,827.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 11,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $410,730.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,811.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,869 shares of company stock valued at $762,165. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.

RingCentral Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of RNG opened at $34.91 on Monday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $41.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.60.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $584.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Further Reading

