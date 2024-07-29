Vanguard Group Inc. Has $349.48 Million Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,289,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Shift4 Payments worth $349,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 34.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,451,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,031,000 after purchasing an additional 881,216 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,520,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,945,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,936,000 after purchasing an additional 601,749 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 72.8% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,333,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,088,000 after purchasing an additional 561,707 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $34,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,696.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 85,916 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,764,104.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 582,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,101,863.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,696.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $69.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.61. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $92.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.