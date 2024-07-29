Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,414,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Kontoor Brands worth $386,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,602,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,054,000 after acquiring an additional 601,646 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,695,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 421,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after purchasing an additional 65,990 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $3,536,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $3,396,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.20.

Insider Transactions at Kontoor Brands

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $341,032.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $2,089,242.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,756,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $341,032.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $69.20 on Monday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.46. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $631.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

