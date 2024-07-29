Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 14,566 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,309,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $364,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $943,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 35,291 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $904,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $39,123.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,454.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $39,123.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,454.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,259 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $38,493.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,057 shares of company stock valued at $191,141. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXMT. UBS Group decreased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BXMT opened at $17.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 586.33 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.87.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $466.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.87 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,266.67%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Featured Stories

