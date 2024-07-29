Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,467,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of United Community Banks worth $354,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 3.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 9.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 9.3% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on United Community Banks from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $31.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.31.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.74%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.