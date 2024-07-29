Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $6,947,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 405.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 171,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 137,327 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 4,831.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 231,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 227,154 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $3,560,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Ventas Price Performance

NYSE:VTR opened at $53.75 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.94.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -947.32%.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.