Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Holdings Lifted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 9.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 9.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 15.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Veracyte

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $78,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,686 shares of company stock valued at $382,807 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VCYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VCYT

Veracyte Price Performance

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $23.72 on Monday. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.49.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veracyte

(Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.