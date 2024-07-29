Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Veralto from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $104.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion and a PE ratio of 31.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Veralto has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $107.86.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 62.93% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veralto will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Veralto by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,429,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,103 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,097,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,232,000 after purchasing an additional 553,021 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $347,827,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,178,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,948,000 after buying an additional 200,657 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

