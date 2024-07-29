Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Shares Sold by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 71.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,036 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veris Residential by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,439,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,198,000 after purchasing an additional 88,634 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Veris Residential by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,555,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,470,000 after purchasing an additional 978,350 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veris Residential by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,086,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 248,427 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Veris Residential by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 764,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 409,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $8,503,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRE shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Veris Residential from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mahbod Nia acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $501,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 380,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,044.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veris Residential news, Director Nori Gerardo Lietz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,687 shares in the company, valued at $567,920.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mahbod Nia bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $501,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 380,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,044.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential Stock Performance

Shares of Veris Residential stock opened at $16.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.73 million. Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Veris Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.00%.

Veris Residential Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

