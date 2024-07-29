Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) by 74.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,646 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRCA. BML Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,999,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,099,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,199 shares during the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ted White sold 32,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $229,231.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,854.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joe Bonaccorso sold 25,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $179,754.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ted White sold 32,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $229,231.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,854.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.24 on Monday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 905.83% and a negative return on equity of 229.26%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRCA shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

Further Reading

