Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Short Interest Down 21.5% in July

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of VWDRY opened at $7.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.06. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

