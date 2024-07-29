Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 3.1 %
VNO opened at $29.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $32.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 195.55 and a beta of 1.64.
Insider Activity at Vornado Realty Trust
In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Vornado Realty Trust
Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.
