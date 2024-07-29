Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 3.1 %

VNO opened at $29.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $32.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 195.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Vornado Realty Trust

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VNO

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.