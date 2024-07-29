VSE (VSEC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect VSE to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. VSE had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $241.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.42 million. On average, analysts expect VSE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
VSE Stock Up 1.3 %
VSEC stock opened at $91.69 on Monday. VSE has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $94.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
VSEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of VSE from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of VSE from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.80.
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.
