Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.200-0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.0 million-$500.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.4 million.

Wabash National Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $21.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The company has a market cap of $927.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Wabash National had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $550.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.69%.

WNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Articles

