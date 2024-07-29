Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Short Interest Down 32.8% in July

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMFGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the June 30th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 492.0 days.

Wacker Chemie Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of WKCMF stock opened at $102.20 on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $154.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.49.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silica.

