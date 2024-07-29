Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Short Interest Up 34.5% in July

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the June 30th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of HLAL opened at $50.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average of $48.41. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $52.81.
Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0206 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Trading of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF
About Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF
The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.
