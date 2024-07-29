Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Short Interest Up 34.5% in July

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the June 30th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HLAL opened at $50.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average of $48.41. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $52.81.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0206 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

About Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF ( NASDAQ:HLAL Free Report ) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

