Waters (WAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter. Waters has set its Q2 guidance at $2.50-2.60 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $11.75-12.05 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Waters to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of Waters stock opened at $317.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $304.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.92. Waters has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $367.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity at Waters

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on WAT. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waters in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Waters from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.20.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

