WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

WCF Bancorp Trading Up 6.3 %

WCF Bancorp stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. WCF Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83.

WCF Bancorp Company Profile

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; personal, mortgage, business, agricultural, and commercial real estate loans; debit and credit cards; and other products.

