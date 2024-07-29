WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
WCF Bancorp Trading Up 6.3 %
WCF Bancorp stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. WCF Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83.
WCF Bancorp Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WCF Bancorp
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Verizon Stock: 4 Reasons to Buy This Bargain After Recent Dip
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Why a Weaker Dollar is Good News for These 3 Stocks
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Why Bank of America Just Approved a Huge Stock Buyback Program
Receive News & Ratings for WCF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.