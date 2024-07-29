Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $10.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.65. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $10.54 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.25 EPS.
PFSI has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.17.
PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance
NYSE:PFSI opened at $99.91 on Monday. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $62.15 and a one year high of $105.94. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.80). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $406.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $31,258,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $28,191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,851,000 after acquiring an additional 70,178 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $6,182,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 50,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.
In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $920,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,604 shares in the company, valued at $20,308,804.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $920,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,604 shares in the company, valued at $20,308,804.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 16,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,493,869.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,546 shares in the company, valued at $10,574,218.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,865 shares of company stock worth $8,045,169. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.
