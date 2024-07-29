Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $10.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.65. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $10.54 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.25 EPS.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PFSI has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE:PFSI opened at $99.91 on Monday. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $62.15 and a one year high of $105.94. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.80). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $406.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $31,258,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $28,191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,851,000 after acquiring an additional 70,178 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $6,182,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 50,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $920,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,604 shares in the company, valued at $20,308,804.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $920,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,604 shares in the company, valued at $20,308,804.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 16,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,493,869.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,546 shares in the company, valued at $10,574,218.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,865 shares of company stock worth $8,045,169. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.