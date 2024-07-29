Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report issued on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 47.60%. The company had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PMT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PMT

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:PMT opened at $13.76 on Monday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,571,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 64,055 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,345,000 after buying an additional 61,287 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,895,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $9,781,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 643,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 28,121 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.