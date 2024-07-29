Wedbush Weighs in on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,270.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.70 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $49.83 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.01. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,514,000 after buying an additional 8,186,198 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,260.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,132,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $196,241,000 after buying an additional 3,060,498 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,988.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,996,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,730,000 after buying an additional 2,923,203 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,528,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,767,000 after buying an additional 1,499,857 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6,114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,327,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

