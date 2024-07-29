Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Price Target to $18.00

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $16.94.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 43.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 10.1%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 84.00%.

Institutional Trading of Bain Capital Specialty Finance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

