Wells Fargo & Company Boosts CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target to $48.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.36.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CUBE

CubeSmart Price Performance

CubeSmart stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. CubeSmart has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $49.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.80.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $261.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 113.33%.

Institutional Trading of CubeSmart

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,917,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,316,000 after purchasing an additional 274,493 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $444,818,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 26.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,687,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,097 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 16.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,465,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,692,000 after purchasing an additional 615,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,516,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,975,000 after purchasing an additional 445,228 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.