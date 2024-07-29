Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $270.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $264.65.

NYSE NSC opened at $247.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In other news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

