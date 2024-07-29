Wells Fargo & Company Boosts RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $125.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

RPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RPM International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.80.

NYSE:RPM opened at $117.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. RPM International has a 1-year low of $88.84 and a 1-year high of $121.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.16.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 42.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in RPM International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in RPM International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 488,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,553,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in RPM International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

