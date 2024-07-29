Wells Fargo & Company Cuts SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $50.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.44.

SM opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average is $45.40. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 4.20.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. Research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 509.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 665.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

