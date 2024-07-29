Wells Fargo & Company Raises Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $115.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

VC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Visteon from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $137.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Baird R W lowered Visteon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.31.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $111.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.66. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Visteon has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $159.06.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.58. Visteon had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visteon will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at $2,207,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Visteon by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Visteon by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

