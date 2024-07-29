Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA) Short Interest Up 30.0% in July

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $11.68.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Company Profile

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals sectors.

