Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wesfarmers Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:WFAFY opened at $23.32 on Monday. Wesfarmers has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $24.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.47.

About Wesfarmers

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

