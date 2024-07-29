Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WAL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.27.

Shares of WAL opened at $81.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.50 and a 200-day moving average of $62.08. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $81.90. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,957,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,758,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,725,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,510,000 after purchasing an additional 876,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,339,000 after purchasing an additional 824,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,918.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,228,000 after purchasing an additional 750,773 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

